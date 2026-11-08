Iva Mihaylova requests to participate online in the trial in Kočani

Iva Mihaylova has requested to participate via videoconference in the hearing on the case against her at the Basic Court in Kočani. The request was submitted by her lawyer, and the prosecution and the court must rule on whether she will be allowed to join remotely.

The hearing is scheduled for November 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Mihaylova wants the proceedings to continue with her participation rather than be held in her absence. At the proposal of the Basic Public Prosecutor's Office in Kočani, the court has already ruled that she will be tried in absentia in a case concerning a serious crash that claimed one life.

Two expert witnesses are due to testify

Two expert witnesses who prepared reports on the mechanics of the crash are expected to testify at the hearing. According to information from BNT, the conclusions submitted by the defense indicate that the oncoming vehicle crossed more than 50 centimeters into Mihaylova's lane and caused the collision. These findings are part of the evidence in the case and are yet to be discussed in the court proceedings.

Mihaylova is in Bulgaria, where she has begun treatment and rehabilitation. She has been undergoing active treatment for three weeks, but there is still no prognosis as to how long her recovery will take.

“Unfortunately, I have lasting consequences that interfere with my daily life,” Iva Mihaylova told BNT.

According to her, the lack of rehabilitation, which she was denied for months in Kočani, has led to lasting difficulties. She said that because of her spinal injury, she cannot sit in her usual position and does not feel comfortable crossing her legs.

Mihaylova also said that doctors had warned her that numbness in her limbs and other effects could remain even after an intervention. If treatment in Bulgaria does not produce the necessary result, she may be referred for surgery in Israel.

Sources: bntnews.bg