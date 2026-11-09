Head-on collision between a truck and a car near Teteven

A chain-reaction crash involving a truck, a car and a passenger bus occurred on the Sofia – Varna main road, near the turnoff for Teteven. According to preliminary information, the first collision was a head-on crash between the heavy truck and the car.

After the collision, the bus traveling behind them was unable to stop and hit the car from behind. The bus was operating a regular service on the Dobrich – Varna – Sofia route.

There are no reports of passengers or drivers being injured in the incident. According to initial information, only material damage was caused.

Road Police teams were sent to the scene and regulated traffic. “Traffic in the area is temporarily disrupted and drivers are advised to proceed with increased caution,” NOVA reported.

The cause of the head-on collision between the truck and the car has not been reported. No additional details about those involved in the crash have been released either. Drivers should pass through the area carefully until the police have completed their work.

Sources: nova.bg, focus-news.net