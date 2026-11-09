Trial begins in Plovdiv over child’s death at dentist’s office

The trial over the death of a 6-year-old boy who died after dental treatment under general anesthesia is beginning at the Plovdiv District Court. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9. The defendants are two anesthesiologists and a dental physician.

The case dates back to April 4, 2025, when the child from Belashtitsa was at the Medicus Alpha private clinic in Plovdiv. The boy died after a dental procedure under general anesthesia that lasted for hours. The indictment was filed by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office in September 2026.

Charges against the anesthesiologists

According to the prosecution, the two anesthesiologists caused the death through negligent performance of their medical duties, with each of them contributing separately to the fatal outcome.

The prosecution claims that the first doctor selected a dosage of medication to bring the child out of anesthesia that was not adjusted to the child’s age and body weight. According to the charges, he failed to recognize a life-threatening complication in a timely manner, did not monitor the child’s recovery and left his workplace.

The second anesthesiologist is accused of failing to make a proper initial assessment of the child’s condition, failing to recognize the complication that had occurred and failing to take timely action to ensure a patent airway. Both are charged under Article 123, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Separate charge against the dentist

The dental physician has been committed to trial on a separate charge. According to the prosecution, from February 2024 to April 4, 2025, she performed treatment on children under general anesthesia, including on the boy who died, without the clinic having a permit for this activity.

The charge against her concerns practicing the profession in violation of the established procedure and does not involve causing the child’s death. The investigation included witness interviews, a seven-member comprehensive forensic medical examination and an analysis of a large volume of medical documents.

How the case reached court

The parents told NOVA that they had initially expected the dental procedure to last about two hours, but according to them, it lasted approximately four hours. The child’s father said: „Our wish was for those responsible to admit their guilt themselves, because they know what mistake they made, and not to torture us with endless trials and proceedings.“ The family’s claims are yet to be discussed together with the remaining evidence in the court proceedings.

At the end of August 2026, separate pre-trial proceedings were also launched against an official from the Ministry of Health. They are examining actions and omissions related to oversight of the clinic’s permit to provide medical services. The court is expected to rule on the procedural issues at the preliminary hearing, after which it will become clear whether the case will proceed to a consideration of the merits.

Sources: bta.bg, plovdivonline.bg, nova.bg