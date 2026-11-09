Lebanese Man Charged Over €200 Bribe and Driving with Cocaine in His System

A Lebanese citizen has been charged with offering a bribe to a police officer and driving a car after using cocaine, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office reported. According to the prosecution, the man left €200 in the trunk of a police vehicle so that he would not be issued a citation for an administrative violation.

The incident took place on November 8. At around 12:25 p.m. in Sofia’s Nadezhda district, the accused left the money in the trunk of the patrol car. The act has been classified under Article 304a in conjunction with Article 304, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Cocaine use also established

About 20 minutes later, the man was driving along Lomsko Shose Boulevard. According to the prosecution, cocaine use was initially established with a technical device and subsequently confirmed by the results of a blood test. Article 343b, paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code has been applied to this charge.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the 02 District Police Department. The investigation is being conducted under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecution to seek permanent detention

The accused has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of a prosecutor. On November 10, 2026, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is expected to submit to the Sofia City Court a request for the imposition of the permanent remand measure “detention in custody.”

The final decision on the measure will be made by the court. Until a conviction enters into force, the accused is presumed innocent.

Sources: news.bg