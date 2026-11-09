Three detained in an operation against treasure hunters in Razgrad

Three men have been detained in a police operation targeting suspected treasure-hunting activities in the town of Zavet, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad reported. The detainees are aged 58, 45 and 34, and two of them have criminal records.

During the operation, three addresses in the town, as well as vehicles, were searched. Nearly 300 ancient coins of undetermined origin were discovered and seized. According to police, they bear the characteristics of objects associated with archaeological sites.

Specialized equipment also seized

Criminal investigators found four high-tech metal detectors and equipment believed to have been used in illegal excavations. The items seized also included a camera trap and trophy deer antlers.

An illegally owned rifle, along with a significant quantity of ammunition of various calibers, was also found during the searches. The weapon and ammunition were seized as well.

Work to document the suspected criminal activity is continuing under the supervision of the prosecution service. No further information has been reported so far regarding charges brought or remand measures imposed on the three detainees.

Sources: bntnews.bg