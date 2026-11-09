A Shot Shattered a Window of a Home in Simeonovo

A shot shattered a window of a home in the Simeonovo district of Sofia. A child was behind the glass at the time but did not sustain any physical injuries, although the incident caused severe fright.

A report was filed by a man who published photos of the damage to the double-glazed window unit. According to him, the window bears traces of being hit by a pellet.

“The double-glazed window unit is broken. Fortunately, it was probably a ricochet from the target – the black chimney,” the man wrote in his post.

He suspects that the pellet may have ricocheted off a nearby structure that was likely being used as a target. However, this assumption has not been officially confirmed.

According to the person who filed the report, there is a residential building along the presumed trajectory of the shot, but he does not identify a specific perpetrator and says that clarifying the circumstances is the responsibility of the police and the pre-trial investigation.

At present, no official information has been reported about the identity of the suspected shooter, the type of weapon, or the exact mechanism by which the pellet struck the window. The case has been reported by BLITZ, GlasNews and SafeNews, with the available information based on the report and photos provided by the person who filed it.

Sources: blitz.bg, glasnews.bg, safenews.bg