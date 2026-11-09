The deceased child was given an anaesthetic five times too strong

The six-year-old boy from the village of Belashtitsa, who died after a dental procedure under general anaesthesia at a private clinic in Plovdiv, was given an anaesthetic five times too strong. This became clear in the courtroom. The procedure lasted about four hours.

Two anaesthesiologists and a dentist have been charged in the case. According to the prosecution, Dr Plamen Mendev overdosed the anaesthetic, while Dr Lyubomir Morev failed to recognise the life-threatening condition and did not take the necessary emergency medical action.

Court returns indictment

The Plovdiv District Court returned the indictment to the prosecution because of procedural violations and ambiguities in the charges against the anaesthesiologists. The panel pointed out that it was unclear how the anaesthetic dose had been determined and whether the second anaesthesiologist had been informed about the medications administered by his colleague.

The dentist is charged with treating children at a clinic which, according to the prosecution, does not have a licence to provide paediatric dental care. The charges must be proven in court.

“An indictment was also filed against the dentist who provided dental treatment to Angel as well as to other minors,” said prosecutor Danaila Stankova of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecution, one of the anaesthesiologists overdosed the anaesthetic, as a result of which the boy died. As for the other, the prosecution claims that he failed to recognise the critical condition and did not carry out resuscitation efforts.

Prosecution to appeal

After the procedure, the child initially regained consciousness, but about an hour later his condition deteriorated sharply. Despite the medical assistance provided, he died.

The case sparked protests demanding justice. In the courtroom, the mother addressed one of the anaesthesiologists, saying: “Why did you leave after giving him the poison?”

The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the decision to return the case. After the appellate court issues its ruling, it will become clear whether the indictment will be returned for the omissions to be remedied or whether the proceedings will continue in court.

Sources: bntnews.bg