Protest outside the Military Medical Academy over Maya and Knopa: They demand justice

A protest against violence against animals was held outside the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. The demonstration was dedicated to the dogs Maya and Knopa, and participants called for transparent investigations, fair trials and effective sentences.

The occasion for the event was the first anniversary of Maya’s death. The dog was run over on November 9, 2025, in Sofia’s Razsadnika district. In the case, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged Dr. Nenad Tsonevski of the Military Medical Academy with causing the death of a vertebrate animal. The trial has not yet begun.

Dr. Tsonevski was initially removed from his position, but was subsequently promoted and became head of a department at the Military Medical Academy. The medical institution has declined to comment on the case.

Protesters called for accountability

During the demonstration, citizens lit candles, left flowers and observed a minute of silence in memory of Maya and all animals that have fallen victim to violence. The protest was also linked to the death of the dog Knopa in Sofia’s Krastova Vada district.

In the “Knopa” case, the defendant has been remanded in custody by a decision of the Sofia District Court dated November 4. According to the prosecution, the dog died after being struck. The defendant has been charged with particular cruelty to an animal resulting in its death.

Criminal psychologist Todor Todorov said that responsibility should have been assumed immediately.

“Anyone can accidentally run over an animal, but not claim that they did not feel it,” Todor Todorov said.

Konstantin Nikolov raised the question of the reaction of the defendant’s colleagues at the Military Medical Academy.

Call for transparency

“I cannot believe that everyone has remained silent and that no one has taken a position for an entire year,” Nikolov said.

The organizers from the “Mecho and Friends” association called on civil society organizations to unite against violence against animals. According to the protesters, criminal liability must be applied regardless of whether the victim is a person or an animal.

The case involving Maya remains at the charging stage, and Dr. Tsonevski’s guilt has not been established by a final conviction. Proceedings in the Knopa case are ongoing, and the defendant is likewise entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, dariknews.bg