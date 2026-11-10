Female driver caught with 2.69‰ alcohol and positive cocaine test

A 35-year-old woman has been detained in Silistra Region after crashing her car, with tests showing 2.69‰ alcohol and a positive cocaine result. The incident occurred on November 6 at around 2:00 a.m. on the Ruse–Silistra main road, in the area of Tutrakan.

The woman hit a guardrail, and one of the car’s wheels was torn off in the collision. She then left the vehicle and hid in a nearby wooded area. Several drivers stopped to help her, but according to police, she tried to take their phones so they could not report the incident.

Police searched the area and found her about half an hour later, crouched in the bushes. During the tests, the breathalyzer recorded 2.69‰ alcohol, while the field drug test was positive for cocaine. A packet of cocaine was also found in the vehicle.

“Her behavior was completely inadequate. She refused to speak Bulgarian, even though she is a Bulgarian citizen. She said she did not understand anything the police officers were asking her,” said Daniel Kostadinov, head of the Tutrakan District Police Department.

The woman has been detained for 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for possession of a narcotic substance and driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and drugs. The information is part of the investigation, and the final legal assessment will be issued by the competent authorities.

Nearly 200 cases of drunk driving since the beginning of the year

Police said that last year, around 196 cases of driving after alcohol consumption and 60 cases after drug use were detected in the territory covered by the regional police directorate. Since the beginning of this year, the figures have been around 200 and 45, respectively.

Police are urging drivers to act responsibly on the road and citizens to report any suspicions of dangerous behavior behind the wheel.