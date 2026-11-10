Iva Mihaylova: Expert reports point to the other car as responsible for the crash

Two automotive technical reports indicate that the oncoming vehicle entered Iva Mihaylova’s lane and caused the crash for which she is facing charges. The findings were presented at the hearing in the case in Kočani.

According to the experts, the vehicle traveling from Štip to Kočani crossed into the lane in which Mihaylova was driving. One of the experts identified the presence of a police patrol as a possible reason for the deviation. The patrol had stopped another vehicle for inspection at a location where this should not have been done.

Prosecution and defense put forward opposing arguments

Mihaylova was not personally present at the hearing, as she is in Bulgaria and continues to receive treatment in hospital. The court rejected two of her requests to participate via videoconference.

The prosecution maintains that the defendant left North Macedonia to avoid criminal liability. The defense disputes this claim. Attorney Naser Raufi states that Mihaylova did not flee, that no wanted notice has been issued for her, and that she went to Bulgaria because she was unable to receive the necessary treatment in North Macedonia.

„The other motor vehicle entered Iva’s lane, rather than the way the prosecution is trying to present the situation – the other way around,“ attorney Naser Raufi said.

According to him, the physical evidence does not confirm the location of the skid marks identified by the prosecution’s expert. The defense also claims that other evidence rules out the possibility that Mihaylova’s vehicle entered the oncoming lane.

Next hearing set for November 27

The prosecutor said he needed to familiarize himself in detail with the findings before questioning the experts. The next hearing is scheduled for November 27. The prosecution is expected to question the two specialists who prepared the reports at that hearing.