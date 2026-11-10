Defendant Goes on Trial for Shovel Murder in Sofia

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has brought to trial a man identified by the initials V.V., accused of murdering his girlfriend with particular cruelty and in conditions of domestic violence. According to the indictment, the crime was committed in the capital’s „Nadezhda“ district on an unspecified date between November 30 and December 16, 2025.

V.V. lived with the victim as a family and they had a minor child. According to the prosecution, their life together was marked by constant conflicts, quarrels and physical violence. The indictment also states that the man was addicted to alcohol and psychoactive substances.

According to the charges, during yet another conflict, the man deliberately decided to kill the woman. He took a shovel from the apartment and struck her head more than 10 times with its metal part. The prosecution claims that he then inflicted numerous stab and slash wounds with a knife to her neck, chest, back and limbs.

The forensic medical examination established that the head injuries caused by the successive blows with the shovel directly led to the victim’s death. The manner in which the crime was committed forms the basis of the charge of particular cruelty.

„The intensity of the violence exceeded what was necessary to cause death.“

This is what the prosecution states in its description of the charges. According to the state prosecution, the woman experienced severe pain and suffering.

Body Found on December 29

After the murder, according to the indictment, V.V. wrapped his girlfriend’s body in a blanket and threw it into a transformer substation opposite the apartment block. He then left the apartment and moved with their minor child to a hostel.

The woman’s body was found by witnesses on December 29, 2025. The following day, the man was detained by police. The investigation was conducted by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges are based on forensic medical, biological, DNA, psychiatric and psychological examinations, witness testimony and other evidence collected.

The Sofia City Court is expected to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case. Until a final verdict is issued, the defendant is presumed innocent.