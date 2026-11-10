More than 10 people hospitalized in Yambol after crashes on the Trakia Motorway

More than 10 people have been transported to the emergency department of St. Panteleimon General Hospital in Yambol following two serious pileups on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa road junction. Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said that there were fatalities in the incidents. Their exact number has not been specified.

The first report of a crash was received at around 7:10 a.m. One of the incidents occurred at kilometre 289 in the lane toward Burgas. Shortly afterwards, a report was received of a second crash at kilometre 294, before the Zimnitsa road junction, in the direction of Sofia.

More than 50 cars and lorries were involved in the two accidents. According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the likely cause of the serious collisions was dense fog, which significantly reduced visibility in the area. Following the crashes, the BG-ALERT system was activated.

All teams at the Yambol hospital have been mobilised

All teams at the regional hospital are involved in receiving the injured. Emergency medical teams from Sliven, Burgas and Stara Zagora have also been sent to the area. A Spartan military transport aircraft has been placed on standby to assist with transporting the injured.

“Usually, in such serious road traffic accidents, we are dealing with polytrauma patients. Teams from Sliven and Burgas have been mobilised, as well as teams from the Air Emergency Medical Assistance Centre. With the exception of neurosurgery, as we do not have such a department, we can treat all other conditions at our medical facility,” said Valentin Valchev, deputy director of St. Panteleimon General Hospital.

Traffic on the motorway has been halted

The Trakia Motorway remains closed in both directions in the Yambol area. Teams from the police, fire service, emergency medical services and the Road Infrastructure Agency are working at the scene, while visibility in the area remains reduced.

Travellers are being redirected along alternative routes because of the extensive damage to the vehicles involved and the investigative procedures. The Road Infrastructure Agency is warning of heavy two-way traffic on the alternative roads and urging drivers to exercise increased caution.