86 vehicles involved in pile-up near Zimnitsa

Eleven people have died and 50 have been injured in the serious pile-up near Zimnitsa. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the accident – 63 in the lane towards Burgas and 23 in the opposite lane. The incidents occurred in both directions of the Trakia Motorway.

Ten people died at the scene, while one died later in a hospital in Sliven. The injured have been distributed among three regions – 28 in Sliven, 16 in Yambol and 6 in Burgas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported 11 deaths and 48 injured people. At a subsequent briefing, law enforcement authorities reported 50 confirmed injured people. The reason for the discrepancy has not been clarified.

The first report of a road accident was received at around 7:10 a.m. Initial data indicate that the dense fog, which significantly reduced visibility, may have contributed to the crashes. The causes of the incidents are being established.

The motorway remains closed in both directions in the Yambol area. Teams from the fire service, police, emergency medical services and the Road Infrastructure Agency are working at the scene, while investigative activities are continuing.

“Immediately after receiving the report of the traffic accident, I launched Operation ‘Save’ by order, involving all available personnel from the neighbouring regions,” said Lubomir Nikolov, acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

According to him, 15 fire engines, hundreds of police officers and rescue teams from the Ministry of Health have been sent to the scene.

Detour routes have been introduced for travellers via Karnobat, Sliven, Petolachka, Nova Zagora and other roads in the area. The Road Infrastructure Agency warns that, due to the heavy two-way traffic along the detours, motorists should drive with increased caution.