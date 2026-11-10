The National Investigation Service Takes Over the Investigation into the Crashes on the Trakia Motorway

The National Investigation Service is taking over the investigation into the serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway, in which more than 10 people were killed and nearly 50 were injured. The pre-trial proceedings are being overseen by the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office.

The proceedings were initiated by officers of the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office. So far, an inspection of the scene and interviews with witnesses have been conducted.

Following the initial actions, the investigation was assigned to the National Investigation Service by an order of the acting Prosecutor General. The decision was made at the request of the supervising prosecutor due to the particular factual and legal complexity of the case.

Team of investigators working at the scene

Ten investigators from the National Investigation Service and three forensic officers have been sent to the scene. A mobile forensic laboratory is also being used.

Witness interviews are continuing, while a repeat inspection of the section is being carried out with the help of a drone. Once it has been completed, an automotive technical expert assessment is to be commissioned to establish the causes of the crashes.

Medical and technical expert assessments commissioned

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned for the deceased to establish the exact causes of death. Such examinations will also be carried out on all those injured.

Valuation assessments will also be commissioned to determine the extent of the material damage. The Burgas Court of Appeal Prosecutor’s Office will provide enhanced methodological assistance in the investigation.

„The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria expresses its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the serious road traffic accidents on the Trakia Motorway.“

At present, no suspects have been identified. The causes of the crashes and any potential liability will be clarified through the interviews, the repeat inspection and the commissioned expert assessments.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg