Two children and three adults hospitalized after brawl in Topolchane

Two children and three adults have been admitted to Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven after a conflict escalated into a brawl in the village of Topolchane. One of the children suffered severe abdominal and skull injuries, while the other injured people have broken limbs, BNT and BNR reported.

Parvoleta Mandinska, spokesperson for the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, said: “Late this afternoon, a report was received about a conflict that had broken out between a group of people in the village of Topolchane, in which there were people injured.” Teams from the Sliven District Police Department are working on the case. Interviews and investigative procedural actions are being conducted to clarify the causes of and participants in the incident.

According to unconfirmed information cited by BNT and BNR, the brawl began after one of the children was hit by a car. So far, this version has not been officially confirmed by the police. No information has been released about any arrests either.

Following the incident, there was an increased police presence outside the hospital in Sliven to prevent further tensions. The Ministry of Interior is expected to release additional information about the progress of the investigation and the condition of the injured people.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg