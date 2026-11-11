Truck Driver Arrested After Crash on the Trakia Motorway

The Romanian truck driver who caused one of the chain collisions on the Trakia Motorway has been arrested. The driver will be questioned as part of the pre-trial proceedings, said Dobrin Dimitrov, Senior Commissioner and Director of the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

According to initial data, visibility in the area deteriorated sharply. Investigators have not yet established whether the truck was being driven at a very low speed or had entered from the side lane.

“We cannot clarify this yet. Additional expert assessments will be commissioned by the National Investigation Service to establish these details,” said Dobrin Dimitrov.

The report of the accident was received at around 7:00 a.m. on November 10. All available teams were dispatched to the scene, where they established the serious scale of the crashes.

Inspection of the temporary traffic lights

The Director of the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior also commented on reports that temporary traffic lights had been present in the area of the crash and had been removed after the police arrived. According to him, about one kilometer from the accident in the direction of Burgas, there is a road junction where repair work is being carried out and the traffic lights have been installed.

When a danger signal is received, such as in the case of dense fog, the police send a team with warning lights, which travels at reduced speed in order to warn drivers from a distance.

Traffic was restored overnight

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Sofia was restored at around 1:00 a.m., while in the direction of Burgas it was restored at around 3:00 a.m. According to the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the road surface had been cleared, while police teams remained at the scene to direct traffic.

The expert assessments and questioning will clarify the mechanism of the initial collision and the actions of the arrested driver. At present, there is no confirmed final conclusion about the cause of the crash.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg