No Data of a 112 Alert About Fog Before the Crash

There is no information that an alert about fog was received on the 112 emergency number shortly before the crash on the Trakia Motorway near Yambol. Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said this at a briefing near the Kabile road interchange at kilometer 281.

According to him, the footage released from the toll cameras does not make it possible to determine how dense the fog was. “What I saw was that visibility was at least 70–80 meters,” Chalakov said.

He said that the operation to remove a total of 87 vehicles had been carried out efficiently. Constant communication is being maintained with the Road Infrastructure Agency, which is expected to submit proposals for additional safety measures in the area. The regional administration will assist with their implementation within its remit.

Emergency medical vehicles arrived within 10 minutes of the alert about the incident being made. Police arrived at the scene several minutes later and began helping evacuate the injured. Traffic was organized in such a way that ambulances could reach the people in need of assistance.

Teams from the regions of Yambol, Sliven and Burgas took part in the rescue operation. Chalakov said that all those injured had been evacuated and admitted to hospitals within an hour to an hour and a half.

The investigation has been taken over by the National Investigation Service. It will determine whether a second inspection of the scene is necessary. Also attending the briefing were the director of the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Senior Commissioner Dobrin Dimitrov, and the director of the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Commissioner Ivan Dinev.

Sources: bta.bg