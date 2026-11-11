Man from Razgrad loses €120,000 in investment scam

A 63-year-old man from Razgrad was defrauded of €120,000 after being promised large profits from stock market investments, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad reported. The case dates from July to November 10, 2026.

The victim provided various sums of money. He transferred some of the funds to bank accounts and handed over other amounts in cash to unknown individuals. The total value of the damage caused is €120,000.

A prosecutor on duty was notified of the case, and the investigation is being conducted within the framework of pre-trial proceedings. At this stage, there is no information about any suspects being charged.

Police warn of similar schemes

The man is the latest victim of an online scam in the Razgrad region. In October, a resident of the village of Podaiva in Isperih Municipality was tricked into taking out a loan of €7,500. Two bank transfers totaling €3,525 were subsequently made to an account in Portugal.

Police are also warning about scams in which instructions to change bank accounts are sent by email. In such schemes, the damage caused can reach hundreds of thousands of euros.

Sources: bta.bg, dariknews.bg