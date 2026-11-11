Six injured in mass brawl in Sliven region

Six people were injured in a mass brawl in the village of Topolchane, Sliven region. Two children are among them. Five people have been detained, police said.

The fight took place on November 10. According to police, a conflict between two groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

“Six people were injured, including two children,” police said.

All those injured were taken to a hospital in Sliven for medical treatment. The information released does not make clear what their condition is or what injuries they sustained.

Five detained

Five people have been detained in connection with the case. At present, there is no information that charges have been brought against those detained, and therefore they cannot be deemed guilty.

An investigation is underway under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. The reasons for the conflict and the circumstances in which the fight broke out are yet to be established.

Arrangements have been made for an increased police presence in Topolchane to maintain public order.

Sources: novini.bg