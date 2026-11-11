More than 50 witnesses questioned over crashes on the Trakia Motorway

More than 50 witnesses have been questioned as part of the investigation into the causes that led to the chain crashes on the Trakia Motorway, in which 11 people died and more than 50 were injured. The questioning of injured people who are hospitalized and able to communicate is continuing. The Romanian national detained under the Ministry of Interior Act is also to be questioned again.

The bodies of those killed have been examined and forensic medical examinations have been ordered. Examinations of all the injured are also to be prepared.

The road surface and repair of the section are being inspected

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated by officers of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Yambol under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in the city. Following the initial actions, the investigation was assigned to the National Investigation Service due to its particular factual and legal complexity.

So far, six inspections of the scene have been carried out using technical equipment, including a drone. Twenty motor vehicles that played a more significant role in the crashes have been seized. Among them is the truck combination driven by the Romanian national. Further inspections of the vehicles are forthcoming.

Samples have been taken from the asphalt surface to examine its grip. The Road Infrastructure Agency has been asked to provide all documentation concerning the commissioning and repair of the section where the crashes occurred.

Based on the samples and documents, a construction and engineering expert examination will be ordered to establish the condition of the road section. The relevant institutions have also been asked to provide data on the weather conditions at the time of the crashes.

Expert examinations into the causes are forthcoming

The investigation must also clarify the mechanism of the crashes. For this purpose, an automotive technical expert examination is to be ordered. A comprehensive automotive technical and forensic medical expert examination will also be ordered to establish the causal link between the crashes, the deaths of 11 people and the injuries sustained by the other victims.

“After the comprehensive expert examination has been completed, a decision will be made on the possible bringing of specific individuals to criminal responsibility.”

The investigation is being conducted by a team of ten investigators from the National Investigation Service and three criminal investigators. Until the expert examinations are completed, no specific individuals have been charged in connection with the actions in question.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg