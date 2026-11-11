GDBOP and SANS investigate a public procurement procedure in Boychinovtsi

Employees of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) are carrying out an inspection in Boychinovtsi in connection with a public procurement procedure for the renovation of streets and sidewalks in three settlements. Early in the morning, a construction site on Stefan Vlahov Street, which is undergoing reconstruction, was inspected.

Employees of the company carrying out the contract were taken to the police station in the town for questioning. At the time of publication, they had still not been released. Police vehicles and Interior Ministry employees continued to arrive at the station.

Documents are being inspected at the municipality

GDBOP and SANS employees also entered the municipal administration building, where documents related to the public procurement procedure were being inspected. The procedure concerns the renovation of streets and sidewalks in three settlements within the municipality.

The director of the Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Marian Bozhinov, told the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that the local police were “only assisting their colleagues from GDBOP and SANS” after such assistance had been requested.

Boychinovtsi Mayor Svetlin Sreteniev explained that he had been approached for assistance in his capacity as the materially responsible person and had provided the necessary documents. “They are inspecting public procurement documents,” he said, уточining that the employees had reviewed the documents and left the municipal administration building.

No information about charges being brought

By the time the information was published, no information had been reported about charges being brought or individuals being detained. The workers being inspected were described as having been taken in for questioning, without their procedural status being specified.