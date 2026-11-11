The Court of Appeal Remands Nikola Burgazliev in Custody

Nikola Burgazliev remains in custody after the Court of Appeal in Burgas overturned the District Court’s decision to change his measure of restraint from “detention in custody” to “house arrest.” The house arrest was supposed to be enforced with electronic monitoring.

On October 29, the District Court in Burgas ordered that Burgazliev be released under house arrest after a year and three months in custody. In their reasoning, the judges stated that they saw no danger of the accused absconding or committing another crime. Following the appellate court’s decision, he remains subject to the most severe measure of restraint.

The relatives of the victims objected to the change

The decision to impose house arrest caused concern among the victims’ relatives. “We are deeply concerned by many factors. How did the court consider a month ago that there was a danger of Burgazliev absconding, and now there is no longer such a danger? How did the court determine a month ago that this house-arrest ankle monitor was ineffective, and now it has become effective?”, the family’s lawyer asked.

According to him, the court has ruled 12 times on Burgazliev’s measure of restraint.

The case concerns an ATV incident

Nikola Burgazliev is the accused in the case concerning the serious ATV incident in August 2025. A 35-year-old woman died in the incident, while a 4-year-old child sustained serious injuries. The accused’s blood tests showed the presence of marijuana.

The Court of Appeal overturned the decision to release him under house arrest, meaning that Burgazliev will remain in custody until a further ruling on the measure or until the circumstances of the case change.