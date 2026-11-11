Interior Ministry warns of fake emails about traffic fines

A phishing scam involving fake emails about unpaid speeding fines is urging citizens to provide personal and banking details. The scheme was reported by the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

The messages claim that the recipient has violated traffic rules and has an unpaid fine. The senders set a short deadline for payment and, if it is not met, threaten additional penalties, intervention by law enforcement authorities and even the forced seizure of the vehicle.

The link leads to a fake page

The emails contain a link to a webpage that resembles the official Interior Ministry website but has no connection to the institution. Through it, users are prompted to enter personal information. According to the police, the likely aim is for the data to be used unlawfully.

The Interior Ministry urges citizens not to open suspicious links and not to enter their personal identification number, addresses, identity document details or bank card information. Payments should also not be made through unverified websites.

„They should not reply to the messages themselves either, including by sending the digit „1“.

Information about imposed penalties should be checked only through the Interior Ministry's official channels. Particular caution is needed with messages that insist on immediate payment, set short deadlines and use threats to cause panic among recipients.