Two detained for sexual exploitation in Sapareva Banya

Two people have been detained during a specialised operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) against sexual exploitation in Sapareva Banya Municipality. The detainees are a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, BNT reports.

During the operation, three victims were identified, one of whom is a 14-year-old girl. The Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office states that the other victims are aged 19 and 20.

The investigation covers a period of about one year

According to the evidence collected in the pre-trial proceedings, the three were forced to provide sexual services for about a year. Allegations of harassment and violence, as well as the use of electroshock devices and narcotic substances, are being investigated.

The Prosecutor's Office reports that the criminal activity continued from 2025 until 10 November 2026 and was carried out in a populated place within Sapareva Banya Municipality, Kyustendil Region.

The accused have been detained for up to 72 hours

The two have been charged with a crime involving inducement to sexual contact, committed under aggravating circumstances and in complicity. By order of the supervising prosecutor, their detention period is up to 72 hours.

The Prosecutor's Office is expected to ask the court to impose remand measures. Witnesses have been questioned in the investigation, and work on the case is continuing. The accused are presumed innocent until a conviction enters into force.