Death toll from crash on the Trakia Motorway rises to 12 as one of the injured dies in Sliven

The death toll from the severe chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway has risen to 12. Another one of the injured has died at Dr. Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven.

The deceased was a 50-year-old man. He died in the morning in the intensive care unit of the regional hospital in Sliven, the hospital’s executive director, Dr. Vasilislav Petrov, confirmed.

The man had undergone a series of surgical procedures because of his severe injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the patient failed to recover.

The death brings the number of victims of the severe chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway to 12. No information about the deceased’s identity has been released.