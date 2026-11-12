Around 500 kg of marijuana seized during inspection of a truck at the Kulata border crossing

Under the direction and supervision of the Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation is being conducted as part of pre-trial proceedings into the smuggling of a high-risk narcotic substance across the country’s border.

In the morning hours of 10.11.2026, in the area of the Kulata border crossing, while entering Bulgaria from Greece, officers from the Drug Trafficking Counteraction Department at the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate selected for inspection a truck consisting of a tractor unit and a refrigerated semi-trailer, both bearing Bulgarian registration plates.

The truck driver—a Bulgarian citizen—presented documents for the transported goods—sausages and peppers intended for recipients in Bulgaria. According to the transport documents, the cargo had been loaded in Spain.

The truck was selected for an X-ray inspection. Analysis of the resulting image revealed a suspicious area in the front section of the refrigerated semi-trailer, subject to physical inspection. In view of the finding, the vehicle was directed to the Kulata Customs Office for a thorough customs inspection.

After the goods declared in the transport documents had been unloaded, customs officers discovered a partition wall intended to divide the refrigerated trailer into areas with two different temperature regimes. During the inspection, it was established that 22 boxes covered with transparent tape were being transported in the second area. Vacuum-sealed bags containing dry green plant matter were found inside them.

During the field drug test, the substance tested positive for cannabis (marijuana).

A total of 445 vacuum-sealed packages with a gross weight of 497.90 kg were discovered, containing a high-risk narcotic substance.

The truck driver, V.M., has been charged in the pre-trial proceedings. By order of a prosecutor, he has been detained for up to 72 hours. A request for the court to impose the remand measure “detention in custody” on him is to be submitted.