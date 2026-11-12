Truck driver crashes into a pole and leaves the scene

A 56-year-old Turkish national driving a truck crashed into a concrete lighting pole in the Lukovit village of Dermantsi and left the scene of the accident without notifying the authorities. The driver was later located on the Trakia Motorway and taken back to the Lukovit District Police Department.

The incident occurred on November 11 at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vasil Levski and Hristo Botev streets. As it was exiting the roundabout, the truck initially hit the concrete pole head-on and then struck it from the side.

According to Gabriela Todorova, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Lovech, the truck had been travelling on a road closed to vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes. After being located, the driver was taken back to the district police department, where the violations and the penalties предусмотрed for them were explained to him.

The driver was issued a citation for violating the Road Traffic Act. The published information does not provide details about any injured people or the amount of material damage caused.