Woman accused in Sapareva Banya looked after victim’s child while the mother engaged in prostitution

A 34-year-old woman accused of inducing more than two people, including a minor girl, to engage in sexual intercourse looked after the child of one of the victims while the mother provided sexual services at various addresses. This is stated in the reasoning of the Dupnitsa District Court, which determined her remand measure.

The case is from the municipality of Sapareva Banya, where on 10 November the Directorate General for Combating Organised Crime conducted a specialised operation. Three victims, aged 14, 19 and 20, have been identified in the pre-trial proceedings. According to the prosecution, the activity under investigation was carried out from an undetermined date in 2025 until 10 November 2026.

The Ministry of Interior says that the three individuals were kept dependent and forced to provide sexual services. The investigation alleges that harassment and violence were used, including electric shock devices and narcotic substances.

What the prosecution alleges

The accused are the 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. According to the information cited by the prosecution, the two lived in the same household as the victims and organised contacts with clients. They provided hotels and other premises, transport, security and protection.

The court states that evidence has been gathered of the woman’s active participation in organising the activity, including finding clients. The reasoning also states that she looked after the child of one of the witnesses while the mother was providing sexual services.

With regard to the man, the court noted previous convictions for intentional offences, including an offence involving narcotic substances. According to the judicial panel, there is a danger that he may commit another offence, since the activity under investigation continued only a few months after he had served an effective sentence.

Remand measures

The Dupnitsa District Court remanded the 40-year-old accused man in custody. The 34-year-old woman was placed under house arrest, to be served at an address in the municipality of Sapareva Banya with electronic monitoring. The court took into account her family circumstances and the need to care for five children, some of whom are minors.

The decision may be appealed or challenged within three days before the Kyustendil District Court. The pre-trial proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of the Kyustendil District Prosecutor’s Office.

“Work on the case is continuing,” the Ministry of Interior said.

The accused are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a final conviction.

Sources: infomreja.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg