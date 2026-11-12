Three Arrested for Stealing 222 Metres of Cable in Kaspichan

Three men have been arrested during a specialised police operation in Kaspichan following the theft of 75 metres of multi-core copper wire from the underground cable network. According to the Ministry of Interior, the operation was carried out in the area of „Madarski Konnik“ Street, where several previous attacks had already been registered.

Work on the case began on 27 October following a report of 52 metres of copper wire stolen from manholes on the same street. On 9 November, the Novi Pazar District Police Department received a new report of the theft of 95 metres of cable.

In the early hours of 11 November, officers from the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior spotted two vehicles arriving in the area - a „Seat Alhambra“ with Varna registration plates and a „Volkswagen Beetle“ with Dobrich registration plates. According to the Ministry of Interior, three men got out of them and headed towards manholes belonging to the underground network.

One of those arrested is 50 years old and is from Devnya. The other two are 38 and 41 years old and are from Devnya and Byala. During the operation, the driver of the „Seat Alhambra“ attempted to leave, but was stopped. The other two men managed to flee, but were identified and arrested following cordon-and-search operations.

„Work to document their criminal activity is continuing under the supervision of the prosecution service,“ the Ministry of Interior said.

The cases in question involve a total of 222 metres of copper wire - 52 metres in the first report, 95 metres in the report from 9 November and a further 75 metres discovered during the operation on 11 November. No information has been provided on charges being brought or on the remand measures imposed on those arrested.

Sources: novini.bg