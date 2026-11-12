DGCOC detains two in operation targeting tax fraud in Pernik

Two men have been detained in a DGCOC operation targeting a group under investigation for concealing income from construction activity in Pernik. The investigation concerns tax fraud and subsequent money laundering, the Ministry of Interior reported.

The operation was conducted on November 11 with the assistance of the Cybercrime Department and the National Revenue Agency. The actions were carried out under the supervision of the Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office.

Five addresses searched

More than €10,000 in cash, accounting records and computer programs were discovered and seized during the searches. Investigators also found two radio transmitters, three tracking devices and 13 vehicle license plates.

According to the Ministry of Interior, individuals with final convictions for possession of drugs and excise goods without a tax stamp were also involved in the activity. This information forms part of the version being investigated concerning the group’s overall criminal activity.

The detainees were questioned

The two men were detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act. Witnesses have been questioned in connection with the case.

“Work to uncover the group’s overall criminal activity is ongoing,” the Ministry of Interior reported.

At this stage, there is no information about charges being filed or measures of restraint being imposed after the expiry of the initial police detention. The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources: news.bg