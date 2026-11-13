Automotive technical examination to be commissioned for the crashes on the Trakia Motorway

An automotive technical examination will be commissioned within days into the two serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway, in which 12 people were killed. The examination is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the collisions and the sequence of events.

A road construction and engineering examination is also expected to be commissioned next week. It should provide answers about the condition of the road surface and the signage in the area on the day of the fatal crashes.

Fifty witnesses have been questioned

So far, 50 witnesses have been questioned, BNT reported. Dozens more people who were at the scene or have information about the incident are yet to be interviewed.

Several inspections of the scene have been carried out. Twenty vehicles have been seized for the purposes of the automotive technical examination.

About 30 forensic medical examinations have been commissioned

So far, about 30 forensic medical examinations have been commissioned for the deceased and some of the injured. Additional examinations for the remaining injured people are yet to be assigned.

The investigation continues, with the expert conclusions and witness statements expected to clarify the causes of the two serious crashes and the role of the individual vehicles in them.

Sources: bntnews.bg