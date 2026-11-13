16-year-old girl wanted by Germany found in Bulgaria

Police in Strazhitsa have located a 16-year-old girl who was the subject of an international search initiated by Germany. The minor was found during a police check in the village of Tsarski Izvor, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo reported.

The SIRENE Bureau, which facilitates the exchange of additional information related to the Schengen Information System, as well as the Child Protection Department, have been notified of the case. Police did not specify why the girl had been wanted.

On the same day, a 46-year-old man from Svishtov was also located during another check in Strazhitsa. He was wanted nationwide under a “Establishing whereabouts” measure after leaving his home. The search was initiated at the request of a relative.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo has not provided further details about the reasons for the international search for the girl or the subsequent actions taken in the two cases.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg