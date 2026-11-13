75-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Varna

A 75-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on Vasil Levski Boulevard in Varna. The incident occurred around noon in the area opposite the new Varna Stadium, heading towards the Golden Sands resort.

The press centre of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said that the man was crossing the road at a location where pedestrian crossings are not permitted. He died at the scene as a result of the impact.

At present, no information has been provided about the driver's identity, his condition or any procedural actions taken. No further details have been reported about the circumstances of the accident.

Sources: bntnews.bg