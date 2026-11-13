Man wanted by Germany detained in Vidin

A 33-year-old man from Bregovo, wanted by the German authorities under a European Arrest Warrant, has been detained in Vidin. The arrest was carried out on November 12 by officers from the Criminal Crime Counteraction Sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The man had been placed on an international wanted list in the Schengen Information System in connection with a European Arrest Warrant issued at Germany’s request. The police reported: “A 33-year-old man from Bregovo, wanted by the German authorities under a European Arrest Warrant, has been detained in Vidin.”

By order of the Vidin District Prosecutor’s Office, his detention was extended to 72 hours. He is due to be transferred to the detention facility.

At present, no details have been disclosed about the offence for which the man is wanted in Germany, or when and where the request for his extradition to the German authorities will be considered.

Another case in the Vidin region in May

In May 2026, another man placed on a wanted list in the Schengen Information System was detained in the Vidin region. The 42-year-old resident of Dunavtsi was wanted at the request of the Greek authorities under a European Arrest Warrant. He was then detained for up to 24 hours, after which the Vidin District Prosecutor’s Office was notified about the case.