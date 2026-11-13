15-year-old detained with drugs at Sofia school

Three people have been detained during a police operation targeting drug distribution in the area around schools in Sofia. Among them is a 15-year-old student who was taken out of the classroom during a lesson.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Sixth District Police Department following operational information about dealers selling drugs near educational institutions. The operation was announced by Sofia Directorate of Interior head Nikolay Peltekov.

Inspectors from the Juvenile Delinquency Office at the Sixth District Police Department and the school’s deputy principal were present when the student was taken out of the classroom. During the subsequent actions, a small quantity of a narcotic substance and an electronic scale were found on the boy.

Search of a home in “Mladost” 2

At the same time, police searched a home in Sofia’s “Mladost” 2 district, occupied by two men aged 23 and 24. Plant material was found there.

According to police, the two men have criminal records for drug distribution. The same information indicates that they violated the terms of their suspended sentences.

The information is at the police investigation stage and does not constitute proven guilt. The competent authorities are yet to assess what further action will be taken against the detainees.

More than 3 kilograms of marijuana found the previous day

The operation is part of a series of actions by Sofia police against drug distribution around schools. A day earlier, officers from the Sixth District Police Department uncovered another case in which various narcotic substances, including more than 3 kilograms of marijuana, were found.

The alleged dealer and another person were detained in that case.