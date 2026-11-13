Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ruse

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died after a serious crash at an intersection in Ruse. The signal about the incident was received shortly before 6:20 p.m., police in the city reported.

According to initial information, the motorcycle was travelling along Stefan Stambolov Street towards Midiya-Enos Boulevard when it collided with a passenger car. The car was driven by a 44-year-old man who had entered the intersection.

Police and emergency medical teams were sent to the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to Kanev University Hospital, where he later died.

The car driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative. According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed and without its lights on. These details have not been cited as conclusively established causes of the crash.

The causes and circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse called on people: “Drivers of vehicles should be careful and responsible on the road.”