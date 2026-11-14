Ship inspected in Burgas following report of fuel smuggling

The “Isartal” was inspected at a port in Burgas following a report of an alleged channel for fuel smuggling by sea. The operation involved officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Customs Agency, NOVA reports.

According to the media outlet, the operation was carried out in the middle of the week. So far, the Interior Ministry has issued no official statement on the actions of the inspectors, and the information about the case is preliminary.

It has not been reported how much fuel is the subject of the inspection, whether fuel of undetermined origin was found, or whether violations of excise and customs legislation were identified. There is also no confirmed information about detained individuals or charges being brought.

The inspection is linked to a report, rather than to a publicly announced conclusion that smuggling has been carried out. Until official information is provided by the Interior Ministry, the prosecution or another competent institution, no conclusions can be drawn about the guilt of specific individuals or the role of the vessel's crew and owners.

The competent services are expected to establish the origin of the cargo, the documents for the fuel and its possible movement by sea. If evidence of a crime is found, information about subsequent actions should be provided by the investigating authorities and the prosecution.