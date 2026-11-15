Police take measures against pickpockets in shopping malls ahead of Black Friday

Police are warning of an increased risk of pickpocketing and shoplifting in shopping centres around Black Friday, when a surge in visitors is expected. The Sofia Directorate of Interior advises people not to leave their bags, wallets and phones unattended, even for a short time.

Just days ago, a man and a woman were detained on suspicion of stealing five expensive women's handbags from a shop in Sofia. The total value of the items was 1,895 euros. Two bags worth 800 euros were taken on the first day, and the following day the pair returned to the same shop and took three more, worth 1,095 euros.

Officers from the Fifth District Police Department identified and detained the two after a report was broadcast on NOVA. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the shop.

„These two individuals – the girl and the boy – are 41 and 31 years old. They are old acquaintances of ours. They have considerable experience in this and have been detained numerous times,“ explained Vitaliy Tsvetkov,

According to Tsvetkov, those suspected of thefts in shopping centres include both minors and elderly people. The oldest person detained by police for such offences was around 65–66 years old.

Some offenders use techniques to remove security devices from goods. Others act openly, showing no visible concern that they might be noticed. Some of the stolen items are subsequently offered for sale on online platforms, but it is not always possible to establish their origin.

According to data from the Sofia Directorate of Interior, between 70 and 80% of the perpetrators of this type of crime are identified. During certain periods, the rate reaches 90%, with some of those detained being caught more than once.

Police recommend keeping personal belongings under constant supervision, especially when people are crowded together, on escalators, in queues and inside shops. If they suspect someone is behaving suspiciously, citizens can report it to the shopping centre's security staff or by calling 112.

Tsvetkov notes that some pickpockets try to conceal their faces with wide-brimmed hats. Paying attention to one's belongings and reporting incidents promptly can reduce the risk of theft during holiday shopping.