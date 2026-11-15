Patient attacks emergency department doctor in Yambol

A doctor from the Emergency Department of MBAL “St. Panteleimon” in Yambol was attacked by a young man who had sought medical assistance because of leg pain. The incident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. on November 14, the medical facility reported.

The victim is Dr. Nikola Angelov, a resident at the hospital. He suffered a head injury and has been admitted for treatment at the same medical facility.

A police team arrived at the scene, and the young man was detained. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case. Witnesses are being questioned and footage from the surveillance cameras is being reviewed, the hospital reported.

The management of MBAL “St. Panteleimon” condemned the incident as “an act of violence” and stated that it would provide full assistance to the competent authorities.

Sources: bntnews.bg