11 people killed in fire at motorcycle shop on Phuket island VIDEO

Eleven people were killed in a major fire at a motorcycle sales and rental shop in Patong, on the island of Phuket. The fire broke out early in the morning on November 16 in a six-story commercial building and quickly spread to neighboring structures.

“Eleven people died as a result of the incident,” a representative of the Phuket provincial police said. According to preliminary information, there were no foreign tourists among the victims. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The alarm was raised at around 3:15–3:20 a.m. local time on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong. The flames affected five neighboring commercial units, The Nation reports. More than 100 motorcycles were parked in the main building, while the fuel, tires and plastic parts contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the formation of thick smoke.

Local authorities dispatched firefighters, rescue workers and medical teams. According to The Nation, 36 people were injured, mostly as a result of smoke inhalation. Earlier information from Khaosod English put the number of injured at 38. The discrepancy has not been clarified.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40–60 minutes, but rescue teams carried out additional checks because of the risk of electrical sparks and the possibility that people may have remained inside the building. A preliminary theory suggests a technical malfunction or a problem with an electrical transformer, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Video footage released shows the building engulfed in flames, as well as firefighters and rescue workers operating around the scene of the incident.

Sources: nationthailand.com, khaosodenglish.com