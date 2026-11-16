Border police officer ran over a girl in Dragoman

A 26-year-old employee of the Border Police has been detained following a serious road accident in Dragoman in which an 18-year-old girl died. The crash occurred on November 15 at around 5:10 a.m. near a restaurant in the town.

According to information from the Focus news agency, the girl was hit on the roadway by a car that, according to a witness, was traveling at approximately 80 km/h. She died from her injuries.

The driver is an employee of the Border Police, and his most recent workplace was the Kalotina border checkpoint. He was detained after the incident. His identity has not been disclosed.

Alcohol and drug tests

According to information from the Focus news agency, the driver's alcohol test showed a high reading, while the drug test returned a positive result. These details have not yet been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Interior or the prosecution service.

At present, there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Interior on the causes of the crash, the test results or the possible filing of charges. Therefore, the claims of alcohol and drug use remain subject to verification.

Security camera footage requested

Following the incident, the municipality's security camera footage was requested. It is expected to help clarify the vehicle's movements and the circumstances in which the collision occurred.

It has not been announced when the expert examinations will be completed or whether the prosecution will seek to keep the detained officer in custody. The investigation is ongoing.