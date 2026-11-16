Police in Burgas Search for Woman Allegedly Begging with Drugged Children

Police in Burgas are searching for a woman who has been the subject of dozens of reports and videos posted on social media alleging that she uses young children for begging. The woman has been spotted repeatedly in the Vazrazhdane residential complex, near nurseries, kindergartens and schools.

According to eyewitnesses, she was walking around with two different children. One was described as a fair-haired girl about a year and a half old, while the other was a boy between 4 and 5 years old. Witnesses claim that in both cases the children were in a deep sleep and did not react when touched. NOVA reports that there are reports and video recordings related to the case, but at present there is no confirmed information about the children’s condition or whether they had been drugged.

The woman mainly approached mothers with children and pregnant women. According to eyewitness accounts, she cried and said that she needed money for a ticket to Sofia so she could return to her mother. Citizens gave her various amounts, ranging from 2–3 to 20 euros, after which she would reappear in the same places with the same story.

“The child was literally sprawled over her left shoulder—completely motionless, without moving at all. I have three children myself and know very well how they behave while they are sleeping. In my opinion, the child was under the influence of some kind of opiates,” one of the witnesses said on NOVA’s “Hello, Bulgaria” programme. Another woman said that the child did not react when she tried to stroke it. These claims have not been confirmed by medical or investigative authorities.

What the police are investigating

The Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior is working to establish the identities of the woman and the children, as well as any possible family relationship between them. Police are urging anyone who spots the woman not to give her money, but to immediately report it by calling 112.

According to lawyer Oshavkov, if the information is proven, the case could fall under provisions of the Criminal Code concerning the systematic use of a person under supervision for begging or child trafficking for the purpose of begging. He points out that if the trafficking of a minor is proven, the penalty may be between 3 and 10 years in prison and a fine of between 5000 and 10,000 euros. At present, there is no information about charges being filed or a suspect being detained.