Patient attacks doctor in Yambol Emergency Department

A doctor from the Emergency Department of St. Panteleimon Hospital in Yambol was attacked by a patient while on duty. The victim, Dr. Nikola Angelov, is a resident at the hospital who lost consciousness after the blows and was admitted to the surgery department for treatment with a concussion.

The incident occurred on November 14. According to Dr. Angelov, the patient was brought in by ambulance with a suspected broken leg. After the examination, the doctor explained that an X-ray had to be taken and that, given the patient’s pain and condition, it would be safer to take him to the examination in a wheelchair.

While the nurse was insisting that the patient sit in the wheelchair, an argument broke out between the two. Dr. Angelov intervened and again explained the need for the examination.

“He was sitting on the edge of one of the beds, then he stood up and hit me once, and then continued. I lost consciousness,” the doctor said.

According to him, the blows were to the face and head. Dr. Angelov said there had been confrontations with patients at the hospital, but he had never before been subjected to an attack of such severity.

Patient detained

A police team arrived at the scene, and the patient was detained. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. Investigators are questioning witnesses and reviewing camera footage, BNT reported.

There is a discrepancy in the publicly reported information regarding the time of the incident. In his interview with bTV, Dr. Angelov said the patient was brought in at around 9:30 p.m., while information cited by BNT puts the time at around 10:00 a.m. Both sources reported that the attack took place on November 14 in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The director of St. Panteleimon Hospital, Dr. Panayot Dimanov, condemned the incident and called on the investigative authorities to enforce the law. He stressed that Dr. Angelov had been among the teams providing assistance after the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway just a few days before the attack.

“He was at his workplace in the Emergency Department to help this patient and the others waiting for him to save a human life. He was brutally beaten, beaten unconscious at his workplace,” Dr. Dimanov said.

According to the director, cases of aggression against medical professionals at the hospital are not isolated, and some employees are already worried about working in the Emergency Department. The hospital has security covering the courtyard and buildings, but there is no permanent security presence in the department itself. Management said such security could be provided in the future.