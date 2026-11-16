Court Keeps Vasil Mihaylov in Bulgaria Until the Proceedings End

The Sofia Court of Appeal upheld the postponement of the actual surrender of Vasil Mihaylov to the Greek authorities. The decision is final. He will remain in Bulgaria until the criminal proceedings against him conclude with a final and binding court ruling or until he serves any custodial sentence that may be imposed. This was announced by the Kyustendil District Court.

The appellate judges upheld the decision of the Kyustendil District Court of October 27, 2026. It approved the execution of a European arrest warrant issued by the judicial authorities in Greece on September 11, 2026, for the purpose of criminal prosecution.

“The actual surrender of Vasil Mihaylov is postponed until the criminal proceedings against him in Bulgaria conclude with a final and binding court ruling or until he serves any custodial sentence imposed.”

The court also upheld the remand measure “detention in custody” in the surrender proceedings. It will be enforced after the Bulgarian proceedings conclude or after any sentence is served.

What happens next

Criminal proceedings are pending against Mihaylov in Bulgaria, including a case before the Sofia District Court, which is being heard on appeal by the Sofia City Court, as well as pre-trial proceedings conducted by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. His surrender to Greece will not take place until these proceedings have concluded with final decisions.

After the proceedings conclude and any sentence is served, the Bulgarian authorities will be able to carry out the surrender under the European arrest warrant. The Greek document lists six criminal offenses, including participation in a criminal organization, grievous bodily harm, and organized or armed thefts. The charges listed are subject to criminal prosecution and do not constitute an established finding of guilt.