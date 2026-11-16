One person killed in crash near a petrol station in Stara Zagora region

One person was killed in a serious crash on the road between Stara Zagora and Kazanlak. The incident occurred near a petrol station, and a fire broke out after the collisions.

According to Nova TV, a car and a truck initially collided. This was followed by another collision with a heavy goods vehicle. One person was killed in the accident.

Traffic restricted on Road I-5

Because of the crash, traffic has been temporarily restricted at kilometre 210 of Road I-5, in the Kazanlak–Tulovo section.

“The diversion route is via Kazanlak–Buzovgrad–Razhena–Yagoda interchange and back,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The information provided did not specify the causes of the accident. Video footage and photos taken at the scene were published by NOVA.