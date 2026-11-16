One person killed in crash near a petrol station in Stara Zagora region

One person was killed in a serious crash on the road between Stara Zagora and Kazanlak. The incident occurred near a petrol station, and a fire broke out after the collisions.
According to Nova TV, a car and a truck initially collided. This was followed by another collision with a heavy goods vehicle. One person was killed in the accident.
Traffic restricted on Road I-5
Because of the crash, traffic has been temporarily restricted at kilometre 210 of Road I-5, in the Kazanlak–Tulovo section.
The information provided did not specify the causes of the accident. Video footage and photos taken at the scene were published by NOVA.