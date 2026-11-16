Border police officer charged after schoolgirl’s death in Dragoman

A 26-year-old border police officer has been charged with causing death while driving under the influence of alcohol after an 18-year-old schoolgirl died following a crash in Dragoman. The man has been detained for 72 hours, and the prosecution is expected to ask the court to order his permanent detention, the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The incident was reported via the 112 emergency number on 15 November at around 4:05 a.m. The driver was driving his personal Mercedes. The injured girl was taken to Pirogov with serious injuries, where she died at around 5:00 a.m.

The driver’s test showed 1.63 per mille of alcohol. He works at the Kalotina Border Crossing Point under the Dragoman Regional Directorate of Border Police. He was off duty at the time of the crash.

Investigation continues

An inspection of the scene was carried out by an investigator on duty. Camera footage from the area was seized and witnesses were questioned. Forensic medical and chemical examinations have been ordered to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and the results of the tests.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the officer for a serious violation, and he has been suspended from duty. He joined the system in 2021 and has not received any disciplinary sanctions so far.

“It is unacceptable for an Interior Ministry employee to drive a vehicle after consuming alcohol,” said Svetoslav Kostadinov, senior commissioner and director of the Dragoman Regional Directorate of Border Police.

The Interior Ministry stated that employees who drive after consuming alcohol have no place in the ministry. The leadership of the General Directorate of Border Police expressed its condolences to the girl’s loved ones and said it does not tolerate such behaviour, including outside working hours.

Sources: dariknews.bg