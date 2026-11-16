Who is the drunk police officer who ran over and killed 18-year-old Milena in Dragoman? Did the two have a personal relationship?

A 26-year-old employee of the „Border Police“ has been charged with the death of an 18-year-old girl in Dragoman. The crash occurred at around 4:05 a.m. on November 15, and a test of the driver found 1.61 parts per thousand of alcohol in his exhaled breath, the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later died. The driver is an employee of the „Kalotina“ border checkpoint, part of the Regional Directorate of „Border Police“ – Dragoman. He has been identified by the initials E. G. and has been detained for up to 72 hours.

Prosecutors preparing request for permanent detention

The investigation concerns causing death while driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. An inspection of the scene was carried out, surveillance camera footage was seized and witnesses were questioned. Forensic medical and forensic chemical examinations have been ordered.

The prosecution is expected to submit a request to the court for the imposition of the remand measure “detention in custody”. Until the court rules, the defendant is presumed innocent.

At the time of the crash, the officer was not on duty. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him, while the management of the „Border Police“ said that he had been removed from his position and could face the most severe disciplinary penalty.

Unconfirmed claim of a personal relationship

Reports cited by Novini.bg claim that the defendant and the victim had been in a personal relationship and had argued before the incident. This information has not been confirmed by the prosecution and is not part of the officially reported details of the investigation so far.

The 18-year-old girl had been a volleyball player for „Slivnishki Geroy“. The club expressed its condolences to her family and loved ones: „We mourn with you. Rest in peace!“

Residents of Dragoman organized a vigil at the site of the crash. The investigation continues.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg, iskra.bg