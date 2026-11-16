Serious crash near Knezha: woman in life-threatening condition

A woman is in life-threatening condition, while three children have been admitted to hospital following a serious crash on road II-13 between Knezha and Iskar. The incident occurred on November 14 at around 1:52 p.m., the Pleven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

According to initial information, a 44-year-old man was driving a Mitsubishi truck from Iskar towards Knezha. The truck left its lane and struck the side of an oncoming Toyota with its front left section. The Toyota was driven by a 33-year-old woman.

Following the collision, the Toyota driver lost control, the vehicle spun around and entered the lane for oncoming traffic. There, it struck a Mercedes with its right side. The Mercedes was driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The Mercedes driver sustained the most serious injuries – she was admitted for treatment to a hospital in Pleven in life-threatening condition.

Three children were travelling in the Mercedes – aged 7 years, 6 years and 6 months. They have been admitted to the paediatric ward for observation and are not in danger of losing their lives.

Alcohol tests for all three drivers were negative. The truck driver's drug test returned a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine, police reported.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours. The District Prosecutor's Office in Pleven has been notified, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case. Firefighters from Knezha also assisted at the scene.

Sources: novini.bg, bgonair.bg, plevenutre.bg