Fake SMS messages about traffic fines steal personal data

Fake SMS messages about unpaid traffic fines are being sent from international numbers in the name of the Interior Ministry, the Traffic Police or the Road Police. They claim that the recipient has been issued an electronic ticket, a speeding fine or another administrative sanction that must be paid within a short period.

The messages contain links to websites that resemble official Interior Ministry portals. After opening them, users may be prompted to enter their names, address, vehicle registration number, personal document details or bank card information. CERT-BG warns that this is a phishing campaign aimed at stealing personal and financial data.

How to recognize the scam

Signs include messages sent from an unknown international number, an urgent or threatening tone, a short payment deadline and a link to an unofficial web address. The insistence on immediate payment is also suspicious, especially when the message does not contain sufficient specific information about the vehicle or the violation.

“Do not open the link, enter personal data or provide bank card details,” CERT-BG says. The team recommends checking liabilities, fines and electronic tickets only through the official websites of the relevant institutions or via established electronic services.

Warning about fake emails as well

The Interior Ministry also reported a renewed email scam. The messages refer to an alleged violation of traffic rules and an unpaid speeding fine. They cite deadlines, threats of additional sanctions, referring the case to law enforcement authorities and even the forced impoundment of the vehicle.

The Interior Ministry identifies these messages as a phishing scam and warns citizens not to enter bank card details or passwords and not to make payments through suspicious pages. Verification should be carried out through the ministry’s official channels, not through the links provided in the message.

If bank card details have already been entered, the recommendation is to contact the bank immediately and request that the card be blocked. Unauthorized transactions should then be monitored. Suspicious messages can also be reported to CERT-Bulgaria.

Sources: bnrnews.bg