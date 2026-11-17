An 18-year-old Bulgarian citizen is on trial in Stuttgart on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting three other women. The defendant admitted his guilt at the beginning of the trial, but the final decision will be made by the court.

The trial began on November 16 before the juvenile criminal division of the Stuttgart Regional Court. According to the prosecution, the crimes were committed in June 2026 near Nürtingen, in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The charges concern two consecutive days

According to information cited by NOVA, on June 11 the defendant first addressed a 47-year-old woman in broken German and showed her sexual content on his mobile phone. The woman managed to escape.

About an hour later, according to the indictment, he stopped a 13-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle. The prosecution claims that he pulled her into a nearby field and raped her twice.

The following day, again near Nürtingen, another assault was allegedly carried out against a 35-year-old female cyclist. She managed to escape. Shortly afterward, a 57-year-old woman was also attacked and pulled off her bicycle.

Prosecutor Ruben Schendzilortz stated that the defendant’s intention had been to undress the woman, kiss her and sexually assault her. She resisted by biting the attacker. He also bit her and fled when another woman appeared at the scene. During his escape, he took an electric bicycle.

DNA evidence directed the investigation toward the defendant

Police in Nürtingen arrested the 18-year-old man on June 12, 2026. According to the police, he resisted arrest. A special investigative team was established in connection with the case, and molecular genetic analysis established a match between the DNA of the detainee and evidence collected in the case.

Before his arrest, the Bulgarian citizen had no permanent address in Germany. Another man was initially detained along with him, but he was released because no evidence of involvement in the crimes was found.

In court, the defendant admitted his guilt. His lawyer said that his client regretted what he had done. This admission does not replace a court ruling, and until a verdict is handed down, the presumption of innocence applies to the defendant.

The next hearings are scheduled for November 24, December 10 and December 16. The verdict is expected to be delivered on December 16. If convicted, the 18-year-old could receive up to 15 years in prison and be deported from Germany.

Sources: nova.bg, swp.de, aktuellinformiert.de